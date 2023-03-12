Colony Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Colony Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,550,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,333,000 after acquiring an additional 340,744 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,091,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,814,000 after acquiring an additional 140,492 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,107,000 after acquiring an additional 386,551 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,896,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,693,000 after acquiring an additional 352,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,942,000 after acquiring an additional 326,461 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $48.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.53. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $54.55.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

