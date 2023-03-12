Colony Group LLC Purchases 9,768 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Integer worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Integer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $484,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Integer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,738,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Integer by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,722,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,381,000 after purchasing an additional 762,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Integer by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,467,000 after purchasing an additional 90,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Integer by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Integer stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average of $67.55. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Integer had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $372.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Integer in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Integer from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.95 per share, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,317.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

