The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10,476.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 65.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Barclays dropped their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

Clorox Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $150.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $160.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. Clorox’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.86%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

