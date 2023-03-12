Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,220,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.65.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $544,864.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 633,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,214,387.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $477,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $544,864.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 633,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,214,387.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,586 shares of company stock worth $5,710,446 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

