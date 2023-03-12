Colony Group LLC Takes $3.15 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 151,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,000. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,503,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after buying an additional 124,802 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,005.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 25,138 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $865,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.07 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

