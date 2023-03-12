Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $5.68 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,832 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Worm Capital LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.61.

In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $869,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,870 shares of company stock valued at $15,248,070. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.60. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

