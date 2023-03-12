Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,829 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

American International Group Stock Down 4.7 %

AIG stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

