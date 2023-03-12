Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 8,341 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $88.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.25 and its 200 day moving average is $99.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $122.54.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is -126.90%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,531 shares of company stock worth $1,767,734 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

