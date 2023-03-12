Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 3,646 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $100.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 2.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $107.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.27. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $119.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.