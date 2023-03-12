Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 3,646 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,350,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,279,000 after purchasing an additional 219,242 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,569,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,997,000 after purchasing an additional 290,863 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,816,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,993,000 after purchasing an additional 104,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 2.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $107.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.27. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $119.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.