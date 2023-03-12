Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $6.10 Million Investment in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 330,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFIS. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 251,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 144,190 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 15,326 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $457,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:DFIS opened at $22.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $535.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.93.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

