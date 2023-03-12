Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,471 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,217 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,088,000 after acquiring an additional 569,213 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,744,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,193,000 after acquiring an additional 512,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,185,000.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $27.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

