Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $45.39 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average of $45.96.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

