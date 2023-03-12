CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 950.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 178,118 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in CommScope were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,465,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CommScope by 5.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 102,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 8.3% during the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 46,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of CommScope by 60.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 56,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the third quarter worth about $16,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.71%. CommScope’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COMM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

