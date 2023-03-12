Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $6.13 Million Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 68,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 39,055 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 510.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 128,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 107,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 551,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,175,000 after buying an additional 75,865 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $27.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

