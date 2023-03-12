Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 391.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,014 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $70.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

