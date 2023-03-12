Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,278 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock opened at $138.29 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.29 EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,778,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,778,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 516,337 shares of company stock valued at $90,666,632. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Securities cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.86.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.