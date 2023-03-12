Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 513.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,637 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,778,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. StockNews.com cut Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $356.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $394.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $362.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 46.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Re Group

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.