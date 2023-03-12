Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $450,000 Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,374 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 435.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 49,157 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRIP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

Shares of TRIP opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 163.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

