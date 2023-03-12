Trexquant Investment LP Sells 33,093 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,338 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 33,093 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $3,855,000. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.1% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 326,695 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 19.0% in the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 50,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.7 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $93.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.29 and its 200 day moving average is $100.46. The company has a market cap of $170.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.