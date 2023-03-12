Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,278 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,050,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Moderna by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $138.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.13. The stock has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.86.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total value of $403,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,337 shares of company stock worth $90,666,632 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.