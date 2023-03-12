Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $16.27 Million Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 535,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $16,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $42.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

