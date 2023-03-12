Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 13,246 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Surevest LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 21.9% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $22,697,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $2,152,000. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 54.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $98.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $86.98 and a 52 week high of $144.73.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.12.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

