Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 13,246 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Surevest LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 21.9% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $22,697,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $2,152,000. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 54.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock opened at $98.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $86.98 and a one year high of $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

