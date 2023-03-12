Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 33,834 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,834 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 25,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $53.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.89.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,739 shares of company stock worth $2,845,149. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.