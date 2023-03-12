Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 33,834 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,834 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 25,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,739 shares of company stock worth $2,845,149 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $60.89.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

