Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,547 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,852 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $160,242,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Devon Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $85,234,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

