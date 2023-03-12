Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,547 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,852 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stevard LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 504,672 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,346,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $428,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,926 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,538,000 after purchasing an additional 135,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 117,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.95. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.39.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

