Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Progressive by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Progressive by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in Progressive by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total transaction of $656,951.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,863.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,838 shares of company stock worth $7,864,579. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive stock opened at $140.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.81. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $146.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.62.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also

