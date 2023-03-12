Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Reduced by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,423 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.8% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $173.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.18 billion, a PE ratio of 824.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.84 and a 200-day moving average of $153.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,568 shares of company stock worth $6,158,627 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

