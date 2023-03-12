Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 384.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,380 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,304,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,651,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $684,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.3% during the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $102.32 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.07.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

