Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 384.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,380 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 48,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.81.

Insider Activity

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock opened at $102.32 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.07.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also

