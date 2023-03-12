Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 967 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Dover by 134.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 570,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,474,000 after acquiring an additional 327,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Dover by 19.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 396,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,243,000 after acquiring an additional 65,355 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Dover by 192.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 17.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOV stock opened at $145.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $162.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.83 and its 200 day moving average is $136.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

