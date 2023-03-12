Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,423 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 15.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,765 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.4% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.6% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,080,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $586,979,000 after buying an additional 640,013 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $42,164.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,332.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,568 shares of company stock worth $6,158,627 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Trading Down 3.1 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $173.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.18 billion, a PE ratio of 824.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.