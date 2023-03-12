Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $6.94 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 824,856 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.09% of Annaly Capital Management worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,288,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 208,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $18.40 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. The company had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Argus cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Stories

