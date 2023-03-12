Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,589 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,722,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $7,186,000. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 238,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.85 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stephens cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

See Also

