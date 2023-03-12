Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,589 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Stephens downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

NYSE:TFC opened at $38.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.85 and a 1 year high of $61.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

