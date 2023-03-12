Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 824,856 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 824,856 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.09% of Annaly Capital Management worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 28,738 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 491.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,976.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 286,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 272,591 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 527.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 249,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 210,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 104,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,008 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Argus lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NLY opened at $18.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

