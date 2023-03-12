Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 17.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,767,000 after buying an additional 3,673,271 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 29.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,385 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,305,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,571,000 after purchasing an additional 566,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($72.34) to €73.00 ($77.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05. The company has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Stories

