Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,060 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,923 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $74.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

