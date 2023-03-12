Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 28,340 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,340 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.29% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 70,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 61.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

GSIE opened at $29.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

