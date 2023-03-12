Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $7.35 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,778 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,403,000 after buying an additional 48,758 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 130,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,124,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 115,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,133,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 95,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,622,000 after buying an additional 24,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of XLG stock opened at $285.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.47. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $260.46 and a 12 month high of $359.26.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

