Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $7.35 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,778 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $7,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $285.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.47. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $260.46 and a 52 week high of $359.26.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.