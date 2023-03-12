Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 33,646 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,646 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 126,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,307,000. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 230.6% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 80,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

IFRA stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.67.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.