8,500 Shares in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ryerson by 76.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 19.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE RYI opened at $37.08 on Friday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.77.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.35). Ryerson had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Ryerson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

Featured Articles

