Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $7.44 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,646 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 388.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

BATS:IFRA opened at $36.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

