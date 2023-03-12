Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,028 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $137.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $186.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Several research analysts recently commented on TM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

