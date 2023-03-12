Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 9,876 Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,876 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHG. CWM LLC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 75.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $177,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.46 to $32.31 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 26th.

NYSE:SHG opened at $26.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

