Summit Global Investments Decreases Stock Holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Summit Global Investments lessened its holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Daseke were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 55,473 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Daseke by 248.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,689 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 42.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 182,623 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the first quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 27,982.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 684,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 682,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Daseke, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39. The firm has a market cap of $337.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Daseke had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The firm had revenue of $408.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Daseke from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

