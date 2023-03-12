Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1,653.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,143 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFG. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 116.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 44.6% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFG stock opened at $77.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.75 and its 200 day moving average is $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

